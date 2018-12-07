Port Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 152.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3,040.6% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.19.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson bought 21,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.71. 14,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,724. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $88.99 and a 12 month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $30.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 73.06%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

