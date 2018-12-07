Port Capital LLC Takes Position in EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,000. Port Capital LLC owned 0.07% of EQM Midstream Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQM. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in EQM Midstream Partners by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,100,000 after purchasing an additional 269,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,188,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $525,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,618 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQM Midstream Partners by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $81.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

EQM stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. EQM Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $77.97. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

EQM Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.07). EQM Midstream Partners had a net margin of 60.71% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $364.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.99 million. Equities analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from EQM Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. EQM Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.93%.

EQM Midstream Partners Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owns approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

