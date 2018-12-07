Powerhouse Energy Group PLC (LON:PHE) shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.57 ($0.01). 3,785,533 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 8,580,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.57 ($0.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Powerhouse Energy Group (PHE) Shares Up 0.9%” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/powerhouse-energy-group-phe-shares-up-0-9.html.

Powerhouse Energy Group Company Profile (LON:PHE)

PowerHouse Energy Group Plc engineers, designs, and constructs PHE G3-UHt Waste-to-Energy System in the United Kingdom. The company provides temperature thermal reactor technologies, as well as other auxiliary waste and power solutions. Its technology enables energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels, such as biomass, tires, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, hydrogen, or reform into liquid fuels for transportation.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Powerhouse Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerhouse Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.