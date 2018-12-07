PPG Industries (PPG) PT Set at $115.00 by Credit Suisse Group

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) has been given a $115.00 price objective by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $116.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

NYSE PPG opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.71. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $94.37 and a 12-month high of $122.07. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

