Proequities Inc. Takes Position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (VONV)

Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF (BMV:VONV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000.

Shares of VONV stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 1000 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $98.28 and a 12-month high of $114.79.

