Progress Software Corp (PRGS) Shares Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,689 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Progress Software worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,934 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,552,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after purchasing an additional 566,910 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 995.4% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 519,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,340,000 after purchasing an additional 472,264 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,899,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $34.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Corp has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts expect that Progress Software Corp will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Progress Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.05%.

In related news, insider Dimitre Taslakov sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,085. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/progress-software-corp-prgs-shares-bought-by-panagora-asset-management-inc.html.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.