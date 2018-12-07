ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY) Shares Gap Up to $56.98

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.05, but opened at $56.98. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $58.87, with a volume of 12774874 shares.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 624,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 147,806 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,566,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

