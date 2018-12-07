ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas’ (DUG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their neutral rating on shares of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

DUG stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,260. ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) by 138.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 4.82% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

