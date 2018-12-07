Protean (PRN) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Protean (CURRENCY:PRN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Protean has traded flat against the US dollar. Protean has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $120.00 worth of Protean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Protean coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029672 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.16 or 0.02961079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00132373 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00176120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.63 or 0.09892441 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Protean Coin Profile

Protean’s official Twitter account is @ProteaniaTech. Protean’s official website is protean.ga.

Buying and Selling Protean

Protean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Protean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Protean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Protean using one of the exchanges listed above.

