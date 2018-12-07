Proteon Therapeutics Inc (PRTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proteon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group began coverage on Proteon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTO traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 17,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.56. Proteon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Proteon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts expect that Proteon Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Proteon Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Proteon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PRTO) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,381 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.73% of Proteon Therapeutics worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proteon Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular disease. Its lead product candidate is vonapanitase, an investigational drug intended to improve hemodialysis vascular access outcomes.

