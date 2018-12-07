Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network primarily in the United States. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

PTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.86.

PTI stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of -3.33.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.17% and a negative net margin of 1,307.84%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million. On average, analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 40,000 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,593.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTI. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 252.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 269,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 226,417 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis and other diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class, which is in Phase II study.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.