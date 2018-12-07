Puregold Token (PGT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Puregold Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Puregold Token token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00006079 BTC on popular exchanges including OEX and COSS. Puregold Token has a market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Puregold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Puregold Token has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029473 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.03004442 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00134130 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00179088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.00 or 0.09902555 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Puregold Token Profile

Puregold Token’s launch date was January 4th, 2018. Puregold Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,580,793 tokens. The official website for Puregold Token is puregold.io. Puregold Token’s official message board is blog.puregold.io. Puregold Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG.

Puregold Token Token Trading

Puregold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Puregold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Puregold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Puregold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

