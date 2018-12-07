Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group Inc Cut by Piper Jaffray Companies (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFG. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Macquarie raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.64.

NYSE:CFG opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 315,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $105,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,173.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.32 per share, with a total value of $508,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,711.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.