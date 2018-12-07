Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Pegasystems Inc. Reduced by Analyst (PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pegasystems in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Jaluria now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $203.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PEGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

Pegasystems stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 234.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Global X Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1,041.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,866 shares in the company, valued at $633,644.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,395 shares in the company, valued at $18,969,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,463 shares of company stock worth $868,621 over the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports software applications for marketing, sales automation, customer service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega sales automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega customer service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers, the right people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience and to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity.

