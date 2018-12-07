Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Standex Int’l Corp. (SXI) Lowered by William Blair

Standex Int’l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Standex Int’l in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 4th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Standex Int’l’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.22). Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Standex Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $76.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. Standex Int’l has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $114.20. The firm has a market cap of $952.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. This is an increase from Standex Int’l’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,264.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex Int’l by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,837,000 after acquiring an additional 170,292 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the third quarter worth $11,283,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Standex Int’l in the third quarter worth $6,160,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Standex Int’l during the third quarter worth $3,315,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Standex Int’l by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,287,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,255,000 after buying an additional 28,378 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

