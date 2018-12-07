Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris Sells 20,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $1,046,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,361.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.33 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $67.10.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.18 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Q2 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 32.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after acquiring an additional 798,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,462,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,477,000 after acquiring an additional 385,863 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,720,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 18.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,971,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,477,000 after acquiring an additional 308,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 704,377.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 246,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after acquiring an additional 246,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform.

