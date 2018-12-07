Q2 (QTWO) versus Altair Engineering (ALTR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Altair Engineering’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $193.98 million 11.30 -$26.16 million ($0.48) -105.23 Altair Engineering $333.33 million 6.38 -$99.40 million ($0.63) -48.00

Q2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Altair Engineering. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Altair Engineering, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Altair Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -12.88% -12.61% -4.91% Altair Engineering -12.83% 13.76% 5.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and Altair Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 8 6 0 2.43 Altair Engineering 0 3 4 0 2.57

Q2 presently has a consensus target price of $62.38, suggesting a potential upside of 23.51%. Altair Engineering has a consensus target price of $39.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.07%. Given Altair Engineering’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altair Engineering is more favorable than Q2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of Q2 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Q2 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats Q2 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Sentinel, a security analytics solution; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform. The company also provides Q2 Account Opening solution; Q2 Active/Active that operates various data centers; and Q2 Patrol, an event-driven validation product. In addition, it offers Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution; Detection Monitoring Service, a security threat tracking solution; and Q2 CardSwap that allows account holders receiving newly issued cards to automatically change their payment information with existing subscription and digital point-of-sale services. Further, the company provides Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device; Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; and Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services. Additionally, it offers Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers; Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering. The company also offers client engineering services to support customers with long-term ongoing product design and development services, as well as consulting, training, and support services. Altair Engineering Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

