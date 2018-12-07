Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for DENSO Corp/ADR (DNZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for DENSO Corp/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO Corp/ADR’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENSO Corp/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th.

Shares of DENSO Corp/ADR stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. DENSO Corp/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

DENSO Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). DENSO Corp/ADR had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion.

DENSO Corporation supplies automotive technology, systems, and components for automakers. It develops and manufactures electronic products, semiconductor sensors, and microelectronic devices; and powertrain systems, such as gasoline and diesel engine control systems, fuel pumps, variable valve timing-related products, sensors, and oil pressure control valves.

