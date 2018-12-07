QEP Resources (QEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $12.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QEP. TheStreet cut QEP Resources from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KLR Group restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price objective on QEP Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on QEP Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered QEP Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.32.

NYSE QEP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. 2,117,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,394,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. QEP Resources has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $560.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.45 million. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QEP Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QEP. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,051,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after buying an additional 24,592 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 139.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 49,764 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 349,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,794,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after purchasing an additional 590,229 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 492,419 shares during the period.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

