Quadrise Fuels International (QFI) Trading Down 25.4%

Shares of Quadrise Fuels International Plc (LON:QFI) traded down 25.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.15 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03). 7,047,526 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 383% from the average session volume of 1,460,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15 ($0.04).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

Quadrise Fuels International Company Profile (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels, through its MSAR technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

