QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by American Money Management LLC

American Money Management LLC cut its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 2.9% of American Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,585 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,034 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,280,000 after purchasing an additional 794,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,032,000 after purchasing an additional 794,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $57.11 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Macquarie upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 18,323 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $1,103,594.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,952 shares of company stock worth $7,665,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

