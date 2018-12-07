Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in HUYA Inc – (HUYA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 73.3% in the third quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HUYA by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $7,172,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HUYA by 56.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $15.23 on Friday. HUYA Inc – has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 118.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HUYA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.76.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

