Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 15,925 Teradyne, Inc. (TER)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter worth approximately $343,000.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

NYSE TER opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.22 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.87 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

