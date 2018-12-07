Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Position in Peabody Energy Co. (BTU)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the coal producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Peabody Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,819 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Peabody Energy by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 42,962 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,748,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.53. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The coal producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.20%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Peabody Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

In related news, EVP A. Verona Dorch sold 3,187 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $112,437.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,456 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,847.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Clarkson Capital lowered Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Peabody Energy from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers.

