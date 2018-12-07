Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stake in Semtech Co. (SMTC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Semtech by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Semtech by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 29,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. 98.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.06 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Lindstrom sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total value of $97,508.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $64,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,201,685.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,572. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

