Quasarcoin Market Cap Hits $0.00 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. Quasarcoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $24,911.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quasarcoin alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000828 BTC.

CoinToGo (2GO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 181.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

QAC is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,171,533 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quasarcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quasarcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.