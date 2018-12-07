Quatloo (QTL) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

Quatloo (CURRENCY:QTL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Quatloo has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Quatloo has a market cap of $38,054.00 and $0.00 worth of Quatloo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quatloo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00735416 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Quatloo Coin Profile

QTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2014. Quatloo’s total supply is 7,718,883 coins. Quatloo’s official Twitter account is @quatloocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quatloo is quatloos.org.

Buying and Selling Quatloo

Quatloo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quatloo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quatloo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quatloo using one of the exchanges listed above.

