RADCOM (RDCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.91

Shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.91 and last traded at $8.09, with a volume of 725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

RDCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of RADCOM from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $111.38 million, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.32.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. RADCOM had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Analysts anticipate that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RADCOM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RADCOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADCOM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

