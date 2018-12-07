Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,124 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $850.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.77. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. KLR Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.25 price target on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Monday, August 20th. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.92.

WARNING: “Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,124 W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/rafferty-asset-management-llc-buys-shares-of-17124-wt-offshore-inc-wti.html.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI).

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.