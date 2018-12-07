Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Shares Bought by Riverhead Capital Management LLC

Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 168.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 498.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.69.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $108.99 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $95.73 and a 12-month high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/ralph-lauren-corp-rl-shares-bought-by-riverhead-capital-management-llc.html.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.