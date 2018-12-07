Rambus Inc. (RMBS) SVP Sells $63,294.56 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Jae Kim sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $63,294.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,577.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.52. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 45.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rambus by 95.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,950,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,517 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after purchasing an additional 777,922 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rambus by 11.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,576,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Rambus in the third quarter worth $3,193,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,936,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,321,000 after purchasing an additional 277,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Memory and Interfaces, Security, and Other segments. It focuses on the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces; and design, development, deployment, and licensing of technologies for chip, system and in-field application security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing, and mobile payments.

