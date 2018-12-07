Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust.

Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $15.00 price objective on Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 172,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period.

Shares of RPT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.26. 21,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,345. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.71%.

About Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's locally-curated consumer experiences reflect the lifestyles of its diverse neighborhoods and match the modern expectations of its retail partners. The Company is a fully integrated and self-administered REIT publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPT.

