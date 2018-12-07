Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Position Lifted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,028,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,938 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.15% of Randgold Resources worth $143,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Randgold Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Randgold Resources by 24.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after buying an additional 62,524 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Randgold Resources by 27.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Randgold Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded Randgold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Desjardins upgraded Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. Randgold Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.90 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of -0.27.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.57 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Randgold Resources Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

