Rapids (RPD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $107.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 44.1% lower against the dollar. Rapids has a market capitalization of $180,826.00 and $107.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00029242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.46 or 0.03069135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00131778 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00177061 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.20 or 0.09639994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,403,192,445 tokens. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

