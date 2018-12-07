Rational (RAA) Given a €560.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €560.00 ($651.16) price target on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €654.00 ($760.47) price target on Rational and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Independent Research set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €609.00 ($708.14) price target on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rational presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €573.56 ($666.93).

Get Rational alerts:

RAA stock traded up €4.20 ($4.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €472.40 ($549.30). The company had a trading volume of 4,847 shares. Rational has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($691.88).

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells cooking appliances for professional kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers the SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus products that cook via steam and hot air. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional product that cooks with direct contact heat or in liquids.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.