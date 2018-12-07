Red Hat Inc (RHT) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,714 shares of the open-source software company’s stock after selling 505,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.15% of Red Hat worth $35,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RHT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 224,567 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $30,176,000 after buying an additional 136,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,221 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Red Hat by 16,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 987 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Red Hat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHT traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.64. 12,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Red Hat Inc has a one year low of $115.31 and a one year high of $179.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $822.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Hat news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,214,223.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.48.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

