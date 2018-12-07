RedCoin (RED) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

RedCoin (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. RedCoin has a total market capitalization of $22,055.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of RedCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedCoin has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One RedCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00703841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00020436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000679 BTC.

RedCoin Profile

RedCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RedCoin’s total supply is 74,107,896 coins. RedCoin’s official website is redcoin.pw.

Buying and Selling RedCoin

RedCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

