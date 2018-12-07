Redrow (RDW) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) price target (up previously from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 622 ($8.13) to GBX 638 ($8.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 697.50 ($9.11).

LON:RDW traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 485.60 ($6.35). 576,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,321. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 488 ($6.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 673.50 ($8.80).

In other news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 29,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 591 ($7.72), for a total value of £176,726.73 ($230,924.77).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

