Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Buys 12,516 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,089 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,707,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 96.2% in the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $678,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 63.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 444.1% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,473,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 882,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,427,524. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $34.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other Ford Motor news, VP Steven R. Armstrong sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,527 shares in the company, valued at $901,787.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on F shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.80 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.27.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

