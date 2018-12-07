Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $1.35 Million Holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (DGRO)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 148,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 95.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 315,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,708,000 after purchasing an additional 154,137 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 248,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $34.85. ISHARES Tr/CORE DIVID Gr ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99.

