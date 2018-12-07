Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.36 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,405.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period.

VCIT stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,995. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.95 and a 12 month high of $87.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were paid a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

