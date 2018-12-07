Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 1,136 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 148.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3,773.3% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 933.3% during the second quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.14. 68,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,482. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.32 and a 12 month high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

