Reilly Herbert Faulkner III Has $5.39 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Reilly Herbert Faulkner III increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.9% of Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 108.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,355,000 after acquiring an additional 142,076 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 240,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.7% in the second quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $93.55 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $235.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

PG has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

In related news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $100,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

