Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 882,300 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 242.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,246,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $181,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on EL. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

EL opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.93 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 13,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,027,127.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fabrizio Freda sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $21,637,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,907 shares of company stock valued at $37,950,946. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/renaissance-technologies-llc-buys-882300-shares-of-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.