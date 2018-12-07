Renault (RNO) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RNO. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BNP Paribas set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on shares of Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Renault has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.91 ($97.56).

Renault has a 1-year low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 1-year high of €100.70 ($117.09).

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ. It primarily offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, Nissan, Datsun, and LADA brands.

