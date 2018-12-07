Repme Trading 50.2% Lower This Week (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Repme token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Repme has traded 50.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Repme has a market capitalization of $292,685.00 and $33,615.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008935 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.29 or 0.02992603 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00128513 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00170014 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $317.48 or 0.09665783 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Repme

Repme was first traded on February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official website is repme.io. The official message board for Repme is medium.com/@repmedapp. Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio.

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Repme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Repme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

