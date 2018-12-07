Republic Services (RSG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $78.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $178,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 918,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,805,000 after purchasing an additional 45,165 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth $2,319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 31.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 769,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,571,000 after purchasing an additional 184,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

