Research Analysts Offer Predictions for T. Rowe Price Group Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $7.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TROW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $127.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

TROW opened at $94.86 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $91.48 and a one year high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.57%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

