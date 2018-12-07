Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December, 7th (AHT, AMOT, APA, APC, BIG, CDEV, COG, COO, CPE, CXO)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, December 7th:

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) was given a $8.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at Craig Hallum. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apache (NYSE:APA) was given a $35.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) was given a $66.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $43.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was given a $17.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) was given a $32.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) was given a $282.00 price target by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) was given a $158.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was given a $31.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was given a $24.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €98.00 ($113.95) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by analysts at Cfra. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €76.50 ($88.95) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was given a $65.00 price target by analysts at Roth Capital. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €42.60 ($49.53) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) was given a $50.00 target price by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hess (NYSE:HES) was given a $57.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) was given a $13.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) was given a $9.00 target price by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was given a $30.00 price target by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was given a $23.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was given a $39.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) was given a $28.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) was given a $36.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) was given a $23.00 target price by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) was given a $9.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was given a $40.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was given a $28.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) was given a $8.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada to $46.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was given a $25.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) was given a $26.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) was given a $18.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was given a $88.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.