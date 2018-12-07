Research Analysts Set Expectations for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 Earnings (LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, December 5th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$46.64.

Shares of LB stock opened at C$38.96 on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$37.05 and a one year high of C$58.08.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.47 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$260.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$267.51 million.

About Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.